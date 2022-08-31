Bride asks if she's wrong for being furious at MIL who wore similar dress to wedding.

Reddit user u/Bas_lu is still fuming that her mother-in-law showed up to her wedding in a dress that looked just like her wedding dress, despite being explicitly told not to.
She writes:
A year ago I got married to my beloved husband. We went for a pretty small, intimate wedding with less than 50 guests, most of them being our family members. Our wedding was a little untraditional, with a few twists. I chose to wear a tea-length light grey dress and birdcage veil as I am rather short and I do not feel great in long dresses (and I love to dance as well, which is easier done in shorter dresses)
THE ONLY requirement we set out for our guests was not to wear grey (it was only meant for women as I wanted to be the only one) and to opt for muted colors (preferably dusty pink or blues as it was the colors of our wedding invitations and decor).