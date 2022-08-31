Bride asks if she's wrong for being furious at MIL who wore similar dress to wedding.

By now you'd think everyone on Earth would have gotten the memo that it's absolutely shameful to dress like the bride when you attend a wedding, but certain people just can't seem to resist the temptation.

Reddit user u/Bas_lu is still fuming that her mother-in-law showed up to her wedding in a dress that looked just like her wedding dress, despite being explicitly told not to.

Now, she's asking the internet, "AITA (Am I The A**hole) for thinking I have the mother-in-law from hell?"

She writes:

A year ago I got married to my beloved husband. We went for a pretty small, intimate wedding with less than 50 guests, most of them being our family members. Our wedding was a little untraditional, with a few twists. I chose to wear a tea-length light grey dress and birdcage veil as I am rather short and I do not feel great in long dresses (and I love to dance as well, which is easier done in shorter dresses)