Bride gives best man's wife 16 hour ultimatum to find childcare for wedding; AITA?

Taylor Brown
Mar 3, 2023 | 2:29 AM
Child-free weddings are often a subject of debate, as many parents think it's rude to exclude their kids from family events...

Even though finding childcare on a weekend night can be difficult and expensive, most couples don't imagine their wedding day with a soundtrack of toddlers having temper tantrums during the vows. So, when a frustrated best man decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about his brother and sister-in-law's behavior at their child-free wedding, people were ready to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for distancing my family from my brother/SIL after SIL attempted to un-invite my wife from their wedding?

My younger brother was getting married (I was asked to be best man) and his fiancé (now wife) almost un-invited my wife from the wedding 10 days before the event because our childcare fell through.

My wife debated not attending early on since our first kid was only 2mo old at the time we needed to buy plane tickets (prices were high for our budget). We ended up agreeing to go for a short trip and my wife’s parents would watch our baby at our house while we were out of state at the wedding.

