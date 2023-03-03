Bride gives best man's wife 16 hour ultimatum to find childcare for wedding; AITA?

Child-free weddings are often a subject of debate, as many parents think it's rude to exclude their kids from family events...

Even though finding childcare on a weekend night can be difficult and expensive, most couples don't imagine their wedding day with a soundtrack of toddlers having temper tantrums during the vows. So, when a frustrated best man decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about his brother and sister-in-law's behavior at their child-free wedding, people were ready to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for distancing my family from my brother/SIL after SIL attempted to un-invite my wife from their wedding?

My younger brother was getting married (I was asked to be best man) and his fiancé (now wife) almost un-invited my wife from the wedding 10 days before the event because our childcare fell through.