Bride asks if she's wrong to go 'bridezilla' over 'honest' but devastating mistake.

Wedding dresses: the most important thing at the wedding, only after the bride. Finding and preserving the perfect dress can be a source of immense joy... or total despair.

When a recent bride had her heart set of wearing her late mother's vintage wedding dress - to the point where she wouldn't even eat or drink in it - she found her dreams crushed the day of her wedding. When she took out her anger and disappointment on the careless bridesmaid who caused the damage, she was told she overreacted.

That's where Reddit's infamous Am I the As*hole forum comes in. Here is the bride's story, and you can decide for yourself whether or not this "bridezilla" went too far, or not far enough:

"AITA for going 'bridezilla' after my bridesmaid spilled wine on my wedding dress?​​​​​​"

I (27 F) got married a month ago. My dress was this long, lacy gown that my mom wore at her wedding. My mom passed away about 2 years ago.