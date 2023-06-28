Bride insists on adults-only wedding, family says 'my children WILL be there;' AITA?

My parent and siblings explicitly stated that my nieces and nephews will be REQUIRED to go to the wedding and I have no choice in this matter. My dad even went as far to say that if my nephew will not be allowed to go, he will then also not go.

This broke my heart as I am the only girl in the family and now he doesn't want to even attend. My brothers said 'I do not care what she wants, my children WILL be there.' Take into consideration that all my nieces and nephews are under the age of 7.

My fiancé's family has been supper supportive and respects our wishes of not having any children at the wedding. They even made arrangements up until this point to have the little ones taken care of.