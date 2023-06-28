Bride insists on adults-only wedding, family says 'my children WILL be there;' AITA?

So, when a frustrated bride decided to vent to the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about her adults-only wedding plan, people were ready for the family drama.
My (25F) fiancé (28M) and I are planning our dream wedding but want to keep it small. From the get go, my fiancé and I both said that we do not want any children at our wedding due to a number of reasons.
We want to get married in the bush somewhere where wild animals roam freely, and the age limit is 16 and up. (This is non-negotiable because small children are at risk -Venue requirements).
We both know from personal experiences that one person always ends up looking after the children and do not enjoy the wedding.
We want to have just adults at the wedding so that we can celebrate the day properly.
My parent and siblings explicitly stated that my nieces and nephews will be REQUIRED to go to the wedding and I have no choice in this matter. My dad even went as far to say that if my nephew will not be allowed to go, he will then also not go.
This broke my heart as I am the only girl in the family and now he doesn't want to even attend. My brothers said 'I do not care what she wants, my children WILL be there.' Take into consideration that all my nieces and nephews are under the age of 7.
My fiancé's family has been supper supportive and respects our wishes of not having any children at the wedding. They even made arrangements up until this point to have the little ones taken care of.
Now I am honestly considering not inviting my parents anymore because they are forcing me to do something that is not part of our wishes.
I love them al dearly, but I feel they don't want to make the sacrifice for me and my fiancé's big day. As I ultimately mean, it us getting married and not them.
So WIBTA for telling them that I will not be inviting them as they want to rather spend the day with their grandchildren than celebrate the day with me?
Edit 1: Forgot to add. My fiancé and I are paying for our whole wedding. Neither the in-laws nor my family us contributing a cent because it's always a one sided competition with my mom of 'They gave this much and we can only give this and now we look bad' or stuff like that so we are avoiding this situation completely
analyst19 said:
NTA Just say, as cheerfully as possible: “Sorry, brother/dad/etc. We’re not having children under 16 due to venue requirements and safety issues. If this means you can’t attend the wedding, we understand and hope to celebrate with you some other time.”
Now, if your dad is paying for some or all of the wedding, you have to abide by his rules and let him have some control over the guest list. If you’re paying for it yourself, then you have full reign over the guest list.
Fenrir426 said:
NTA. Your wedding , your rules. But did you tell them that it's not that you just don't wants kids there , but that kids AREN'T allowed to be there for safety measure? To be totally honest if you have already tell them that, then your family isn't the smartest.
canvasshoes2 said:
NTA. The bride and groom don't need any reason other than 'we want a child-free wedding.' It is YOUR wedding. It's too bad that your family is being such pills about this, but heck, if you're getting married in a venue that doesn't allow kids under 16, the problem sort of solves itself right?
Stick to your guns. This mindset of some people, that children should just be accepted everywhere, no matter what, is toxic as all get out. (mom and grandma here, grown kids, several grandkids). People have a right to enjoy things child-free if they want to.
EarlyStatement4799 said:
NTA. Your parents are not interested in you getting married. They want a family reunion paid for by you, that's why they are all insisting. It sounds like there have been a lot of conversations about it behind your back.
savvyliterate said:
NTA. And with this attitude from your family, I would seriously consider eloping.
Mishy162 said:
NTA. Just let them know you are sorry to hear that they won't be able to attend your wedding. Don't bother even sending them invitations based on what they are saying. Because if they rsvp yes, then turn up with the kids, the venue won't let them in because of safety, so you will have paid for people not attending.
Everyone agreed unanimously here that this bride wouldn't be wrong to exclude her stubborn family from her wedding for refusing to follow her rules. Especially since the venue won't even allow kids, it seems dangerous and irrational for her family to insist on bringing them. Good luck, everyone!