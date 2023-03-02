Someecards Logo
Bride insists that all bridesmaids get tattoos for 'her wishlist,' SIL refuses.

Taylor Brown
Mar 2, 2023 | 8:39 PM
Bridesmaids are expected to drain their bank accounts, travel for destination bachelorettes with rose gold-decorated hotel rooms, and even hold the bride's dress in the bathroom, but what about when the bride expects the wedding party to make more permanent sacrifices?

So, when a frustrated sister-of-the-ex-groom decided to share the tale of her brother's ex-bridezilla's insane wedding demands, the people of Reddit's "Wedding Shaming" group were ready to pile on. Who doesn't want to think of their college friend's wedding every time they look down at their own wrist?

My sister-in-law required her bridesmaids get matching tattoos...

I have not had nearly enough opportunities to share the abominable clusterf*ck that was my brother’s fiancée’s bridal party. My brother was in the Air Force, met this girl near his base, eventually got his discharge, and moved back to be closer to home.

Because he’d met his fiancée while he was living away, I didn’t know her very well, just what he’d told me about her. But he was clearly in love and that’s all that mattered to me. I wasn’t the one marrying her.

Sources: Reddit
