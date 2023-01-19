Bride insists on expensive Vegas bachelorette, 'they had plenty of time to save.'

Insisting that your friends spend hundreds of dollars to go on vacation with a collection of your family and wedding party seems like a prerequisite to get married these days...

Complete with matching outfits, themed nights, complicated dinner reservations and trying to split a check 13 ways after multiple margaritas--the destination bachelorette and bachelor party trend is becoming entirely unaffordable. So, when a bride decided to vent to Facebook about her fancy Vegas bachelorette party, the jury of gloriously petty internet strangers in Reddit's "Wedding Shaming" group were eager to pile on.