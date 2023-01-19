Someecards Logo
Bride insists on expensive Vegas bachelorette, 'they had plenty of time to save.'

Taylor Brown
Jan 19, 2023 | 7:18 PM
Insisting that your friends spend hundreds of dollars to go on vacation with a collection of your family and wedding party seems like a prerequisite to get married these days...

Complete with matching outfits, themed nights, complicated dinner reservations and trying to split a check 13 ways after multiple margaritas--the destination bachelorette and bachelor party trend is becoming entirely unaffordable. So, when a bride decided to vent to Facebook about her fancy Vegas bachelorette party, the jury of gloriously petty internet strangers in Reddit's "Wedding Shaming" group were eager to pile on.

Reddit
Reddit

Having "months to save" doesn't necessarily mean people want to save for your wedding. Does she realize that there are other expensives that existence requires that don't involve matching heart-shaped sunglasses?

Of course, the jury was ready to debate whether or not this bride is indeed "self centered." Here's what people had to say...

Imsorryhuhwhat said:

Sources: Reddit
