Bride kicks bridesmaid out for refusing to follow winter theme, 'go back and change.'

So, when a frustrated New Year's Eve bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about kicking her bridesmaid out of her winter-themed wedding, people were eager to help deem a verdict.
My (23F) wedding was back on Saturday December 31st and I'm still getting backlash from this, so I want to know if this was an AH move.
In the country I live in it's currently winter, and we get a fair amount of snow so my wedding was a winter themed wedding. The color theme was forest green and gold. My dress was obviously white, and I chose the color of my bridesmaids dresses to be forest green as well. My MOH"s dress was black, and everyone was to wear gold accessories.
I have this friend, we'll call her Kat, that I asked to be one of my bridesmaids. When we went dress shopping and I told them the color theme I was going for, Kat immediately expressed that she thought forest green was a bad choice.