Bride kicks bridesmaid out for refusing to follow winter theme, 'go back and change.'

Sticking to a strict wedding theme can be a difficult task for wedding parties to follow, but ultimately the wishes of the bride or groom overpower your hatred for wearing the color pink for a few hours...

So, when a frustrated New Year's Eve bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about kicking her bridesmaid out of her winter-themed wedding, people were eager to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for kicking out one of my bridesmaids for showing up in the wrong dress?

My (23F) wedding was back on Saturday December 31st and I'm still getting backlash from this, so I want to know if this was an AH move.

In the country I live in it's currently winter, and we get a fair amount of snow so my wedding was a winter themed wedding. The color theme was forest green and gold. My dress was obviously white, and I chose the color of my bridesmaids dresses to be forest green as well. My MOH"s dress was black, and everyone was to wear gold accessories.