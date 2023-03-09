Bride kicks influencer sister out of engagement dinner for 'embarrassing' scene.

Sometimes it's hard for chronically online people to understand that there are some plates that don't need to be posted, and some moments that don't need to be seen by thousands of internet strangers...

Is the perfect dinner photo worth it if it forces a waiter to tell you that you're a safety hazard? So, when a conflicted bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to have her own sister kicked out of her engagement party, people were ready to deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for kicking my sister out of my engagement dinner because she wouldn't stop taking photos and made a scene?

I'm blessed to be marrying the love of my life. My engagement party was booked at an upscale restaurant, and prior to the day I sat my sister down and told her that I wanted the party to be focused on the wedding and to please not go above and beyond to take photos for her social media page.