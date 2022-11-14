Bride asks if she was wrong to kick out plus one she didn't know at wedding.

Wedding drama takes up probably 25% of the entire internet. You have everything from overbearing bridezillas, to entitled parents bringing their kids to child-free weddings, to mother-in-laws who insist on wearing white. At the end of the day, it's the bride and groom's decision, and people just need to roll with it. But what happens when the bride and groom don't agree?
My husband and I (both 27) got married a few weeks ago, and he is still upset about something I did, but I don’t think I was wrong so I thought I would ask here.
We only gave plus ones to married couples, or if we knew the SO well. My husband has one childhood friend who was coming from out of state. I’ve met him a bunch of times, but his girlfriend of three years I've only met a few times because of the distance.