Bride with 'cake smashing phobia' storms out of own wedding; family says, 'take a joke.' AITA?

Not enough to go to the hospital but enough for some substantial bleeding. My birthday was ruined and after I wouldn't come out my room. My mom still calls me a brat for that.

I told my husband that if he ever did something like that to me, I'd leave him. He started laughing but I was being for real. Though he really was not taking me seriously.

Now, skip to a few days ago when my wedding happened. Everything was perfect, I was happy, he was happy. I was excited for our new lives as newlyweds. I felt like a princess in my poofy white dress and done up hair with perfect make-up. All very expensive things, I would like to mention.