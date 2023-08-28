Bride with 'cake smashing phobia' storms out of own wedding; family says, 'take a joke.' AITA?

Mindless-Charge-5996
I F27 and my husband M29 have been together for 3 years. In those 3 years I have never have known him to be selfish, occasionally immature yes, but even that was rare. These problems arose when those stupid cake smashing videos got popular and my husband thought they were hilarious.
I've never thought they were funny and he knows that, yet he was always showing me the videos of those poor wives getting the happiest day of their life ruined by their a**hole partner for some cheap laughs. He also knows I have a history with cake smashing.
My family does the cake smashing thing. I remember it was my 17th birthday and I pleaded with my mom to not do it. She promised and I trusted her. I had my hair and makeup done up all nice and right as I blew out my candles my mom pushed my head into the cake and one of the decorations on the cake ended up slicing my forehead.
Not enough to go to the hospital but enough for some substantial bleeding. My birthday was ruined and after I wouldn't come out my room. My mom still calls me a brat for that.
I told my husband that if he ever did something like that to me, I'd leave him. He started laughing but I was being for real. Though he really was not taking me seriously.
Now, skip to a few days ago when my wedding happened. Everything was perfect, I was happy, he was happy. I was excited for our new lives as newlyweds. I felt like a princess in my poofy white dress and done up hair with perfect make-up. All very expensive things, I would like to mention.
We get to the cake cutting part and, as I turn to him he scoops up a huge chunk of our wedding cake and smashes it all over my face. Everything just seemed to go in slow motion for a few moments. He's just laughing at me, and then says 'you should see your face' and continues to laugh. Other people in the crowd (mostly my family) were all laughing at me.
Then I just start walking away. He realizes that I'm leaving and tries to catch up with me and says I'm being extra. I push him away and order an Uber. As I got outside, most of the crowd was following me telling me to come back. I got into the Uber and drove away.
I drove to our apartment and packed most of my things and went to stay at a hotel. I currently am staying at a friend's house. My family and his family has been blowing up my phone for days. They say I'm being childish and my husband is a good man and it was just a joke.
My husband has been calling me off the hook telling me to please come home and that he wants to talk. He says that he's sorry and he didn't think I'd get that 'emotional'. This was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives and he embarrassed me in front of everyone for some prank that he knew I hated.
Not only that, he ruined a $500 cake. He ruined my makeup, my hair and the top of my dress. The cake got all over. I still do love him and I'm wondering If I really was to hard on him, that seems to be everyone else's opinion. So AITA?
Wubbalubbadubbitydo
NTA. You said you’d leave if he did it. He didn’t believe you. If you don’t leave you’ll be setting yourself for a lifetime of being walked over if it amuses him.
L723
Shout out to the mom for also being a huge AH.
MarvellousIntrigue
Yeah, wtf was with that; calling her a brat?!? I’d be p*ssed off too. It wasn’t the time or place for him to try and get laughs. Seriously, grow the f*uckup! 🤦♀️ I thought cake smash was meant for a 1yo on the their birthday, which I think is also stupid! Just eat the cake like a normal person!
ETA I’m not talking about smashing a 1yo in the face with the cake! I’m saying, the cake smash that the 1yo does themselves, imo is also stupid! Why give a kid an entire cake, just for them to throw it everywhere.
GywnnythAnne
It happened to me at a birthday party, not my birthday or cake but somehow I was the one that copped it in the face. Not only did it hurt but I was so shocked that I started to cry and then left.
Mindless-Charge-5996
Oh no! I'm so sorry that happened to you! Also GOD yes it hurts like people think it's just a Lil mushy cake. Like no, it hurts especially if their is decorations.
M4d4m3gr33n3
And some people don’t even think about the skewers that hold up cakes that are multiple tiers or just really large cakes. Knew someone who once got a skewer to the eye from having their face smashed into their own birthday cake. Of course that ended the party and sent birthday kiddo to the ER.
NemeshisuEM
Guy here... I've ended relationships for less.