Bride loses 3 friendships before wedding night is even over, 'she had one beer.'

It's not a wedding if there isn't at least one friendship of family feud that ends in disaster, but what about when a bride loses her whole bridal party before the cake is cut?

So, when a shocked guest decided to vent to the gloriously petty and judgmental 'Wedding Shaming' group of Reddit about a bride who lost 3 friends, people were ready to every juicy detail.

Bride lost three friends because of her treatment towards them during her wedding...

This happened a few years ago, but is something my friends and I still talk about. In college, I was part of a group of friends that would party together a lot.

One was engaged throughout college and she'd always go on about how much fun her wedding would be because she'd have everyone together to party and celebrate her. Well, by the end of her wedding night, she'd lost the friendship of three of her bridesmaids.