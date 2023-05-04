Bride loses 3 friendships before wedding night is even over, 'she had one beer.'

So, when a shocked guest decided to vent to the gloriously petty and judgmental 'Wedding Shaming' group of Reddit about a bride who lost 3 friends, people were ready to every juicy detail.
This happened a few years ago, but is something my friends and I still talk about. In college, I was part of a group of friends that would party together a lot.
One was engaged throughout college and she'd always go on about how much fun her wedding would be because she'd have everyone together to party and celebrate her. Well, by the end of her wedding night, she'd lost the friendship of three of her bridesmaids.
I was not in the wedding but those bridesmaids were good friends of mine, so after the dinner and when people started dancing, they came to sit at the table with me, and they dished on all the drama that happened before and after the ceremony with the bride being controlling.