Bride plans 'no-kids wedding,' tells guests it's ok to decline, takes it back; AITA?

If you insist on a child-free wedding, it's important to be realistic about some guests being forced to decline your invitation for childcare reasons...

What happens, though, when you decide to have a strict adults-only wedding, know that some guests will RSVP "no," but then flip out when four parents have to skip your special day? So, when a frustrated bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about her 'no kids' RSVP dilemma, people were eager to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for getting upset at something I had originally said is ok regarding my wedding?

I was supposed to get married last year but it had to be cancelled and we moved it to this year. I'm getting married in a month and I couldn't be happier. I have a no-kids wedding and I had notified everyone that it's a no-kids wedding so they could tell me whether they'll be able to attend or not.