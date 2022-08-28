Bride asks if she's wrong for refusing to cancel wedding after death in the family.

In a post over on Reddit a woman wanted to know if it's OK to proceed with her wedding, even though there's been a death in the family. Weddings are obviously hard to plan, and changing them is costly and a nightmare, but sometimes do you just have to suck it up? Read the story and let us know.

"AITA for not cancelling my wedding after the death a death in the family?"

I (26F) am getting married in less than two weeks. My FIL passed away two weeks ago of lung cancer after 3 months of hospice care. In my husband's family is customary to have 100 days without any kind of celebrations as a mourning.

My in-laws are pushing me to call off the wedding, since they claim it would violate the mourning period, and it would be highly inappropriate and disrespectful to have a wedding in less than a month after the passing.