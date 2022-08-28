Bride asks if she's wrong for refusing to cancel wedding after death in the family.

In a post over on Reddit a woman wanted to know if it's OK to proceed with her wedding, even though there's been a death in the family. Weddings are obviously hard to plan, and changing them is costly and a nightmare, but sometimes do you just have to suck it up? Read the story and let us know.
I (26F) am getting married in less than two weeks. My FIL passed away two weeks ago of lung cancer after 3 months of hospice care. In my husband's family is customary to have 100 days without any kind of celebrations as a mourning.
My in-laws are pushing me to call off the wedding, since they claim it would violate the mourning period, and it would be highly inappropriate and disrespectful to have a wedding in less than a month after the passing.
I refused, since the plane tickets of many guests have already been booked months ago, many of them fly abroad (from abroad, 10 hours flight roughly), the venue and the catering have been already paid.