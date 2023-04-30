Bride refuses to provide 'special porta-potty' for mom's BF at her wedding. AITA?

You most certainly have heard this classic wedding tradition. One bride-to-be was very surprised that her 'something blue' was expected to be a porta-potty.
AITA for refusing to pay for my mom’s boyfriend’s porta potty?
I (23F) am getting married to my fiancé (23M) this September. We are having a small wedding and reception at my dad’s friend’s house with lots of land and a barn where parties are thrown through the year. We are expecting about 45 people.
There is a toilet and a urinal in the barn so bathrooms won’t be an issue for the guests. My mom (48F) tells me that her boyfriend D (60M) needs a special bathroom. For background, D is nearly 550 pounds.
I am not fat shaming anybody, I think people of all shapes and sizes are beautiful. Heck, I know I’m on the bigger side too. Lots of people in my family are.