Bride reveals why she cut off bridesmaid/roommate the day after the wedding.

Bridesmaidzillas aren't as common in the wild woods of wedding wonderland, but that doesn't mean they don't exist...

So, when a frustrated (yet relieved) bride decided to vent to the gloriously petty "Wedding Shaming" group of Reddit about her ex-friend and former bridesmaid, people were eager to hear the horror story.

I cut off one of my bridesmaids the day after my wedding...

We were roommates for a good portion of the things that happened. She also had no issue going into my bedroom and going through my stuff when I wasn’t home. I kept my wedding dress in my bedroom so I was worried she would destroy it when I wasn’t home one day (door didn’t have a lock, couldn’t afford to get one). I didn’t get out and into a better situation (aka living with my husband) until very close to the wedding.