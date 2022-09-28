Bride asks if she was wrong to scream at fiancé for returning her wedding dress.

In a post on Reddit a woman lost her s*it when she found out her fiancé had returned her dress without her permission. This seems like a deal-breaker, but her family is telling her to "go with the flow." Here's her story...

My fiance M33, and I F28 are getting married in December. His mom is the intrusive type but she's nice overall and we....somewhat get along.

I hate to admit that wedding planning has been an absolute nightmare. His mom wasn't willing to agree on most things, and my fiance said that since he's her only son then I should respect and appreciate this "vision" she has for the wedding and how it should be.