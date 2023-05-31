Bride shares horror story of 'Auntzilla' stealing attention, 'she loudly sobbed.'

While an entitled groomsman, slacker of a planner, demanding family member or Maid of Honor on a power trip might push a normal bride into 'Zilla territory, sometimes the drama-starter comes out of the woodwork...

So, when a former bride decided to vent to the hilariously gossipy tea-spilling 'Wedding Shaming' group on Reddit, people were ready for every last detail of the family drama.

The Tale of the Auntzilla...

This happened at my wedding and the story still gets me. About 4 years ago, my husband and I got married. We had about 150 guests and overall the day was pretty incredible.

This story has to do with my father's sister, someone I truly don’t even want to call an aunt because she simply is the worst. By obligation, she and her husband were invited to the wedding.