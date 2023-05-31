Bride shares horror story of 'Auntzilla' stealing attention, 'she loudly sobbed.'

So, when a former bride decided to vent to the hilariously gossipy tea-spilling 'Wedding Shaming' group on Reddit, people were ready for every last detail of the family drama.
This happened at my wedding and the story still gets me. About 4 years ago, my husband and I got married. We had about 150 guests and overall the day was pretty incredible.
This story has to do with my father's sister, someone I truly don’t even want to call an aunt because she simply is the worst. By obligation, she and her husband were invited to the wedding.
The story is retold mostly by my brother but I was witness to a lot as well. The evening starts with her telling her waiter that she will need a place to have a meltdown once the father-daughter dance starts as she was going to be so overwhelmed for whatever reason, bringing attention to the fact that she was none too pleased.