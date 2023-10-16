Bride asks sister in bridal party to 'cover up' cleavage at her wedding. 'AITA?'

She’s in love with this dress and accused me of ‘body shaming’ and ‘picking on her’ because it’s ‘not her fault she has big t*ts’. She’s not talking to me currently as she thinks I’m singling her out.

I tried explaining to her that I want to keep my wedding quite modest and classy, and I feel like having her cleavage out against everyone else’s modest dresses would just stick out way/ be the centre of attention way too much.

I’ve tried offering to find an alternative but like I said, she’s been ignoring me and my texts. If it weren’t my wedding I couldn’t care less what she wears. AITAH here?