Bride asks if she's wrong for refusing to let her family dictate her wedding guest list.

When you're planning a wedding, everyone wants to chime in with their own opinions on how things should be done.

Reddit user u/TeaGroundbreaking345 is getting pressure from her mom and stepdad to invite a lot of extended family to her wedding, but she doesn't want to shell out the money for these extra guests.

Now, she's asking the internet, "AITA (Am I The A**hole) for telling my mom and stepdad that they don't get to dictate my wedding guest list unless they're paying for my wedding?"

She writes:

So my wedding is coming up at the end of the year and for months my mom and stepdad have been on my case about the guest list. My fiancee and I are paying for the wedding and we already knew who we did and didn't want to add to the guest list before we sat down to our invites.