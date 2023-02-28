Bride surprises old acquaintance into being her wedding photographer for free.

So, when a disappointed guest/surprise unpaid photographer decided to vent to the hilariously petty and scathingly judgemental "Wedding Shaming," group on Reddit, people were eager to join the roast session. Who doesn't love getting thrown a camera in the middle of the cocktail hour and asked to work a shift with a payment of "exposure?"
This happened years ago, when social media had just become a thing. I was friends with a woman “Diane” who worked at our community church. We had become real close due to both of us working in the Sunday School and when I was unemployed I’d volunteer at the church to get some sort of work experience.
In my mid 20s a photographer friend of mine “Ben” offered a basic photography course. It was very basic. We learned only a few things and he showed us how to use a digital camera to our advantage.