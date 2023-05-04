Bride tells sister that her husband's chemo is ruining her seating chart. AITA?

'Bride cares more about changing her seating arrangement than her BIL who might not attend due to chemo'

HagridsKitchen

My sister is getting married next month. Everything is organised.

My husband was recently diagnosed with cancer and starts chemo soon. I advised my sister (Bride) that depending on how he’s feeling due to chemo, he might not make it to the wedding.

My sister said thats fine and that and that she understands. I offered to invite a friend to take his place, (if he can’t come) simply as the venue is already threatening to cancel the wedding because she has less than the 50 people min required for the venue (per their contract).

I also felt bad for her to have to waste a plate of food if he didn’t come (because of the price).