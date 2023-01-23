Bride threatens to kick bridesmaid with condition out if she doesn't dye hair; AITA?

So, when a conflicted bridesmaid decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about her future sister-in-law's wedding requests, people were there to help deem a verdict.
So for context I (20f) was born with a rare condition, and it made me born with a large patch of hair white. It’s always been white all my life, and the rest of my hair is dark brown. When I was a kid I tried dyeing it several times but it burned and left rashes until it faded.
My older brother (27m) is getting married in about a month. He’s marrying ‘May’ (25f). They have made me one of the bridesmaids. Yesterday May and my family were having a large supper ‘party’ to talk about the wedding more and just see each other. During dinner May said I should schedule an appointment to the hairdresser’s soon.