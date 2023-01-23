Bride threatens to kick bridesmaid with condition out if she doesn't dye hair; AITA?

Insisting on bridesmaids wearing a matching dress they'll never wear again is par for the course, but forcing your family and friends to change the color of their hair is definitely crossing a line...

So, when a conflicted bridesmaid decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about her future sister-in-law's wedding requests, people were there to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for not dyeing my hair for someone’s wedding?

So for context I (20f) was born with a rare condition, and it made me born with a large patch of hair white. It’s always been white all my life, and the rest of my hair is dark brown. When I was a kid I tried dyeing it several times but it burned and left rashes until it faded.