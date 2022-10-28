Bride threatens to call cops on guests at rainy wedding, 'sit on the grass.'

Attending a hilariously tacky, domino-effect of a disaster of a wedding can be an awkward waste of a weekend, but not being able to complain about it at future family holidays for years to come is the biggest tragedy of all....

Luckily, the anonymous forums of the internet are here to help. So, when a wedding guest decided to consult the delightfully petty and judgmental Reddit group, "Wedding Shaming" to vent about a disastrous family event, people were eager to pile on.

Hot Mess Express of a Wedding: When It Rains It Pours...

My husband and I went to a wedding for one of his extended family members over the summer and it was definitely one of the more interesting ones we went to. We were running on time (aka late) to the ceremony. It was held at a local ski lodge/hill and when we arrived it appeared things were still being set up for the wedding.