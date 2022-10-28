Bride threatens to call cops on guests at rainy wedding, 'sit on the grass.'

Luckily, the anonymous forums of the internet are here to help. So, when a wedding guest decided to consult the delightfully petty and judgmental Reddit group, "Wedding Shaming" to vent about a disastrous family event, people were eager to pile on.
My husband and I went to a wedding for one of his extended family members over the summer and it was definitely one of the more interesting ones we went to. We were running on time (aka late) to the ceremony. It was held at a local ski lodge/hill and when we arrived it appeared things were still being set up for the wedding.
They had about 150 people milling around this event space and about 40 chairs set up for people to sit. There was a itty bitty tent set off to the side for what we’re presuming was the reception. As we walked in, two food trucks pulled up which was great because who doesn’t love food? Overall, we thought the vibe was odd but figured hey, it’s a casual wedding, not a big deal.