Bride threaten's to kick dad out of wedding; 'take the child you're dating and get out.'

"AITA for threatening to kick my dad out of my wedding because he kept apologizing to his fiancee whose birthday it was?"

My dad has been with Marissa for about 2 years and they just got engaged. I don't have much of a relationship with her as she isn't a pleasant person. I don't know Marissa's birthday and don't see why I would be expected to, but my wedding ended up falling on her birthday.

When my dad found out the date, I could tell he was stressed. He said she has a lot of trauma and he feels so guilty spending her birthday at my wedding. I didn't say much and figured they could work it out.