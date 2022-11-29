Bride upset that aunt won't attend wedding reception on date of husband's death.

When a bride to be posted her concerns about her upcoming reception, she received a rude awakening. After all, what else are internet strangers for? Here is her story.
AITA (Am I the A-hole) for telling my aunt to put my feelings over someone who's been dead for years, after she said she won't attend my wedding reception?
_throwawayaccount15 writes:
(I'm 25 if anyone's wondering)
My aunt M's ex husband passed over 20 years ago. M married again to her current husband, so she's moved on and has a new life for herself, as well as her daughter/my cousin D.
I'm getting married next year, and we've sent out the invitations. Our wedding date falls on the death anniversary of M's ex husband. M replied saying she'll make part of the ceremony, but won't be staying for the reception or anything after. Now my mom has a lot of siblings and all of them will be there, and I don't want my aunt to be the only one out.