Bride outraged, walks out when husband secretly lets best man propose at wedding.

"AITA: For not continuing my reception after my husband went behind my back"

Overall-Candy-4513

My now husband Lucas (26) and I (F,25) were getting married. We decided to tie the knot as we were having a little girl together and are madly in love. So leading up to the wedding day Lucas told me that his best man (Jacob) wanted to propose to his girlfriend as it would be a great time and it is a nice venue to do it at.

I said that I didn’t want him to propose at our wedding as it is our special moment, not theirs and that they can do it sometime else. Lucas told me that his friend was mad that I didn’t agree. I just wanted the wedding to be about us because it was our special day. After that disagreement I thought nothing of it.