Bride wants to ban woman she bullied from wedding; she's not an 'ugly duckling' now.

I wasn't a great person in high school. My friends and I had our own little click and we weren't nice to some of our classmates. I tried going to college but it wasn't for me. I got a job at a car dealership and eventually started selling cars. I'm pretty good at it so I make a good living.
My younger brother did great in university and he has a pretty good future ahead of him.
After he graduated he started working in the city and there is a club there for graduates from his university. He ran into a girl that I wasn't very nice to in high school. She is a couple of years older than him but they started dating. I don't think she realized he was my brother. He likes that they grew up in the same town.
They are at the meeting the family stage and he brought her home for Christmas. My parents had sold their home after we all moved out so they didn't live in the same town anymore.