Bride wants to ban woman she bullied from wedding; she's not an 'ugly duckling' now.

"WIBTA for not wanting a woman I used to bully at my wedding?"

I wasn't a great person in high school. My friends and I had our own little click and we weren't nice to some of our classmates. I tried going to college but it wasn't for me. I got a job at a car dealership and eventually started selling cars. I'm pretty good at it so I make a good living.

My younger brother did great in university and he has a pretty good future ahead of him.

After he graduated he started working in the city and there is a club there for graduates from his university. He ran into a girl that I wasn't very nice to in high school. She is a couple of years older than him but they started dating. I don't think she realized he was my brother. He likes that they grew up in the same town.