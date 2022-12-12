Bride wants to wear white dress to wedding; her mom says, 'You're anything but pure.'

"AITA for wanting to wear white at MY wedding?"

I (25,f) am due to get married next year. I come from a very religious and old fashioned family (Christian).

I was in the midst of wedding planning when my Mum asked me about dresses, so I showed her the ones I liked (white ones,) to which she said I was ‘mocking the religion as the white symbolises purity’ and I am ‘anything but pure.’ (For context I had a baby at 19 out of wedlock).

My mother then said my grandparents would be deeply ashamed of me for wearing white. However this particular set of grandparents cut me off when I was pregnant.