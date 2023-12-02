Bride wants to kick controlling dad out of wedding party he helped pay for. 'AITA?' UPDATED

"AITA for kicking my dad out of my wedding party?"

Here's the original post:

I (21f) and getting married to my fiancé (30f) this October. At the time of our engagement I was living with my dad to save money on rent, however after I told my dad of our engagement he promptly got jealous and tried to lock me in my room so “we could talk”. I managed to get out of the house after threatening to call the cops and quickly moved in with my fiancé.

Since then my dad has “come around to support us” and I don’t buy it. For context, growing up my dad has only cared about himself and his image, which cause him and and my mom to divorce when I was five.