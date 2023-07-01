Bride refuses to let flower girl attend wedding in pajamas. AITA? (PIC INCLUDED)

'AITA for not letting my niece wear pajamas to my wedding?'

Mysterious_Badger844

I got married last weekend. The morning of, everything was going great until my sister arrived (she was a bridesmaid). My 3 year old niece was with her and wearing pajamas. I didn’t think much of it at first, as it was still morning and figured they were both changing.

My sister got in her dress and then tried to put my niece in hers. My niece was not having it and threw a huge tantrum. This was a dress she had worn before, tags were cut off. It wasn’t a fancy dress by any means, my sister said she had bought it from Carter’s.