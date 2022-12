What do you do when you've always envisioned your wedding menu featuring lobster rolls or oysters, but your best friend happens to be deathly allergic to anything from the ocean?

So, when a completely out-of-touch and selfishly "shellfish"-obsessed bride (sorry) decided to vent to a Facebook group about her catering issue, her post ended up on the gloriously petty and judgmental "Wedding Shaming" subreddit. Be careful out there, Bridezillas, if you dare to complain about your Maid of Honor's completely uncontrollable food allergy, you're going to get roasted by strangers.