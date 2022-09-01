Bride asks if she's wrong to kick mom out of wedding for dying her hair bright red.

Reddit user u/redhairwedding paid for her mom to get her hair professionally colored before her wedding, but what she didn't bank on was her mom coming out of the salon with bright red hair. Now, she's telling her mom to dye it back to a neutral color or don't bother even coming to her wedding. Now, she's wondering if she went too far.
She writes:
I'm super on the fence about this because I'm the kind of person to gawp at a Bridezilla (and I very well could be), so opinions are urgently needed!
I (28f) am getting married on Saturday. For some background, early on in the planning of my wedding, I mentioned to my bridal party that I really like a cohesive wedding colour scheme - not necessarily the same colour on everyone because I think that can be really unreasonable, but at least the same colour palette.