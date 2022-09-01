Bride asks if she's wrong to kick mom out of wedding for dying her hair bright red.

Every bride wants her wedding photos to be flawless, but is it ok to control guests' outfits or even their hair color?

Reddit user u/redhairwedding paid for her mom to get her hair professionally colored before her wedding, but what she didn't bank on was her mom coming out of the salon with bright red hair. Now, she's telling her mom to dye it back to a neutral color or don't bother even coming to her wedding. Now, she's wondering if she went too far.

That's why this bride-to-be is asking the internet, "AITA (Am I the A**hole) for telling my mum to dye her hair back to a neutral color?"

She writes:

I'm super on the fence about this because I'm the kind of person to gawp at a Bridezilla (and I very well could be), so opinions are urgently needed!