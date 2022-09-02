Bride asks if she's wrong for requiring guests pay $10 to attend wedding.

It is tacky to ask people to pay money to attend your wedding?

Reddit user u/Double_Ad6415 didn't think so. She asked her wedding guests to pay a $10 fee to park at the park where she's getting hitched. Her sister called her a "cheapskate" and an "a**hole."

Now, this bride-to-be is asking the internet, "AITA (Am I The A**hole) for asking my guests to pay $10 to come to my wedding?"

She writes:

My fiance ( 23M) and I (23 F) are getting married in less than a month. We are doing a small wedding and only inviting 20 guests. We decided we wanted to have our wedding up in a canyon, but to access this canyon it costs $10 so we're having our guests pay the $10 to enter the canyon. We put this canyon fee on our invitations.