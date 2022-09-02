Bride asks if she's wrong for requiring guests pay $10 to attend wedding.

Reddit user u/Double_Ad6415 didn't think so. She asked her wedding guests to pay a $10 fee to park at the park where she's getting hitched. Her sister called her a "cheapskate" and an "a**hole."
She writes:
My fiance ( 23M) and I (23 F) are getting married in less than a month. We are doing a small wedding and only inviting 20 guests. We decided we wanted to have our wedding up in a canyon, but to access this canyon it costs $10 so we're having our guests pay the $10 to enter the canyon. We put this canyon fee on our invitations.
My sister called today as she had just received her invite in the mail and was mad about having to pay to attend a wedding. She called me an a**hole because I was being a cheapskate and there are thousands of canyons that won't have a fee. But my fiance and I already have our hearts set on this specific canyon and view.