Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Bride asks if she's wrong for requiring guests pay $10 to attend wedding.

Bride asks if she's wrong for requiring guests pay $10 to attend wedding.

Missy Baker
Sep 2, 2022 | 8:29 PM
ADVERTISING

It is tacky to ask people to pay money to attend your wedding?

Reddit user u/Double_Ad6415 didn't think so. She asked her wedding guests to pay a $10 fee to park at the park where she's getting hitched. Her sister called her a "cheapskate" and an "a**hole."

Now, this bride-to-be is asking the internet, "AITA (Am I The A**hole) for asking my guests to pay $10 to come to my wedding?"

She writes:

My fiance ( 23M) and I (23 F) are getting married in less than a month. We are doing a small wedding and only inviting 20 guests. We decided we wanted to have our wedding up in a canyon, but to access this canyon it costs $10 so we're having our guests pay the $10 to enter the canyon. We put this canyon fee on our invitations.

My sister called today as she had just received her invite in the mail and was mad about having to pay to attend a wedding. She called me an a**hole because I was being a cheapskate and there are thousands of canyons that won't have a fee. But my fiance and I already have our hearts set on this specific canyon and view.

© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content