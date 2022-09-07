Bride asks if she's wrong for refusing to let stepdad give her away at wedding.

Having your dad give you away at your wedding is a long-standing tradition many women dream about from the time they are little girls.

Reddit user u/makaylaaaaa03 desperately wanted her beloved father to walk her down the aisle at her upcoming wedding, but unfortunately, he passed away before he could have the honor. In his absence, this bride has decided to carry a picture of her dad instead, but her mom disagrees and thinks this is a job for her stepdad.

Now, this bride-to-be is asking the internet, "AITA (Am I The A**hole) for not letting my stepfather walk me down the aisle?"

She writes:

I, (18f), have recently become engaged. I come from a religious family so getting married young is expected. I don’t mind this though, seeing as I have been dating my boyfriend for over 2 years and I love him unconditionally. Although we’re now engaged, we don’t plan on marrying until I’m out of college.