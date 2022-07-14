Bride asks if she's wrong for 'stealing' BFF's dream wedding venue.

When two best friends are both getting married at the same time, there's bound to be some drama.

Reddit user u/poseidon231 and her BFF are both marrying into the same family. They also both assumed their weddings would be at the new inlaws' fancy family estate, however, only one friend got the green light to say, "I do," in the family compound. The other bestie is mad she's missing out on her "dream wedding" and it's causing a major rift in the friendship.

Now, this bride-to-be is asking the internet, "AITA (Am I The A**hole) for not standing in solidarity with my best friend and using her dream wedding venue for my wedding?"

She writes:

My best friend is engaged to my fiancé’s cousin. They’ve been planning their wedding longer than we have and my friend thought it was a given that they would get married at my fiancé’s family estate as almost everybody in their family has had at least some part of their wedding on the estate.