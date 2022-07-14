Bride asks if she's wrong for 'stealing' BFF's dream wedding venue.

Reddit user u/poseidon231 and her BFF are both marrying into the same family. They also both assumed their weddings would be at the new inlaws' fancy family estate, however, only one friend got the green light to say, "I do," in the family compound. The other bestie is mad she's missing out on her "dream wedding" and it's causing a major rift in the friendship.
She writes:
My best friend is engaged to my fiancé’s cousin. They’ve been planning their wedding longer than we have and my friend thought it was a given that they would get married at my fiancé’s family estate as almost everybody in their family has had at least some part of their wedding on the estate.
They were told they wouldn’t be allowed to get married there and now my friend has pushed back her wedding indefinitely until they can convince the family to reconsider as that’s her dream wedding venue and she planned her entire wedding around it.