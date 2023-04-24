Someecards Logo
Bride asks bridesmaids to lie about their wedding costs; 'I was hemorrhaging money.'

Taylor Brown
Apr 24, 2023 | 1:56 PM
Being a bridesmaid is often an expensive journey of Venmo chaos, planning-related group chats with multiple type A personalities, and a dress you'll 100% never wear ever again...

So, when a frustrated bridesmaid decided to vent to the gloriously petty "Wedding Shaming" group of Reddit about a cheap bride, people were eager to hear to gossip.

Bride asked me to lie that she had paid for my bridesmaid dress, hair and makeup...

I need to reach out to this bride to say that I will be visiting home and let's meet up... but after her wedding, I get a sense of dread and 'I don't want to' after this:

Bride was my best friend from college. She has a great tight group of friends from high school, but to keep her wedding party small her bridesmaids were me, her sister, and her SIL.


I was delighted to be asked, but had regrets a few months in as she was very upset that I wasn't hands-on enough in planning. I am five hours behind her in time zones and was just starting out in a career in investment banking, so was working insane hours.

