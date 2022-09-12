Brides asks all her friends to wear red to her wedding to ruin cousin's petty plan.

So, when a conflicted bride decided to consult the delightfully judgmental Reddit group, "Wedding Shaming," about her cousin's evil plot to steal the spotlight at her wedding, people were eager to shame and celebrate.
So my husband and my cousin hooked up before I met him 8 years ago. They met at a party and they hooked up that night but he wasn’t interested in anything more so he told her it’s not gonna happen.
A couple of months later I met him and we started dating. A year later we made it official. My cousin recognized him from that night and demanded that I would break up with him because it was gross.
And honestly I did think it was gross at first, but the damage was already done. I was in love with him so I basically chose him. She was one of my closest friends and while we get along okay now we’re not as close as we used to be because she thinks I’m gross.