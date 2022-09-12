Brides asks all her friends to wear red to her wedding to ruin cousin's petty plan.

Everyone knows that you're not supposed to wear white to a wedding, but what about red? What about wearing red when you've previously has a spicy fling with the groom?

So, when a conflicted bride decided to consult the delightfully judgmental Reddit group, "Wedding Shaming," about her cousin's evil plot to steal the spotlight at her wedding, people were eager to shame and celebrate.

I asked all my friends to wear red to my wedding?

So my husband and my cousin hooked up before I met him 8 years ago. They met at a party and they hooked up that night but he wasn’t interested in anything more so he told her it’s not gonna happen.

A couple of months later I met him and we started dating. A year later we made it official. My cousin recognized him from that night and demanded that I would break up with him because it was gross.