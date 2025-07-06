"When the bride’s own family turned her wedding into a battle for attention."

I still can’t believe I’m writing this because I’m the kind of person who usually stays quiet, lets things slide, and tries to focus on the positive. But this, this has been sitting heavy on my heart since the moment it happened.

One of my dearest friends got married last weekend. She is the kind of person who has always been there for everyone. Just kind, selfless, the glue in so many relationships.

She deserved the kind of wedding where she was cherished, celebrated, and surrounded by love. And instead, her own family, especially one cousin in particular, made the day about everything but her.

Her cousin, where do I even begin? She’s always had this quiet rivalry with the bride, though it’s never been openly acknowledged. You know the type, competitive in that subtle, backhanded way.