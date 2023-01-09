Bride's fiancé wants his mom to pick her makeup so she doesn't look like a 'clown.'

AITA for calling my fiancé delusional for wanting me to let his mom pick my makeup/look for the wedding?

My fiancé and I are getting married. He comes from a conservative family and his mom has been up in the wedding planning posing as "supervisor" to oversee and to "catch & elminiate" anything that could be seen as "offensive".

After the wedding dress fiasco (I was told to get a dress that wasn't showing too much 'skin'...came the makeup issue. I showed my fiancé some looks I wanted to choose from and he gasped and said his mom would have a stroke if she saw "these."

I in frustartion asked what should I do and next thing I knew but did not expect was for her to send me "looks" of models with almost no makeup or light makeup. No eyeshadow, no glowly lipstick just...plain look