Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Mother-of-the-bride doesn't think it's weird to book room next door on wedding night.

Mother-of-the-bride doesn't think it's weird to book room next door on wedding night.

Kimberly Dinaro
Oct 25, 2022 | 8:51 PM
ADVERTISING

Celebrating your love with parents and close family members is usually an important part of any wedding day, but what about the wedding night?

So, when a conflicted bride decided to consult the delightfully judgmental Reddit group, "Wedding Shaming," about her mom's bizarre choice to be hilariously too close for comfort, people were here for the drama.

My mother has booked her hotel room next to us on our wedding night?

I (26F) am getting married in August next year. I wanted to be prepared for the potential wedding boom that could happen in my country next year, and booked everything already now so I don't have to stress over the details later.

My father gifted me and my future husband a suite to stay in during the wedding at one of the finest hotels in my town. When mom found out that we got a suite from my dad, she booked two suites in the same hotel for her, my stepdad, and my brother. She made a big deal that I and my hubby picked our suite first so she would't reserve that suite by mistake.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content