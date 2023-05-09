Bride shares wedding horror story shaming guest who stole $300 at the reception.

While most guests and wedding vendors are trustworthy people who wouldn't dare to steal someone else's wedding gifts, there are always exceptions when the open bar is in full swing. So, when a frustrated super sleuth of a bride decided to vent to the gloriously judgmental 'Wedding Shaming' Reddit group about a $300 mystery, internet strangers everywhere were on the case.
New hubs and I just got back from our honeymoon the day before Thanksgiving. Started opening up gifts and cards to finish writing thank you's, only to discover one envelope had already been torn open and mixed in with the rest.
It was a congrats card from one of my bridesmaids, that I knew was also supposed to contain a gift card because she told me what she was giving us. She waited until right before our private last dance, right before the send-off, to put her card in the box (so it would have been the last card in the box, thus the first card on the stack), and then most everyone (guests and vendors) went outside for the send-off.