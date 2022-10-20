Bride's 'short' fiancé calls her 'selfish' for wanting to wear heals at wedding.

My fiance (M31) is short. His height has always been a source of insecurity for him and he takes others comments too seriously.

With our wedding approaching, he asked if I'd consider wearing flat shoes at the wedding. I was confused, like very confused. I asked if he was joking, but he went on a rant about how doesn't want to be made fun of on his own wedding, and that if I choose to wear high heels then we will look 'awkward' in the photos and in front of the guests.

I refused, and he kept calling me selfish and inconsiderate and said that I prioritized high heels over his comfort and happiness for the big day. He had his mom involved and she is pushing me to reconsider.