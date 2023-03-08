Bride's sister assumes she's the automatic MOH, 'the relationship a chore;' AITA?

Having a sister usually comes with a default, built-in maid of honor that can help brides avoid friendship drama between their bridesmaids across multiple group chats...

What if you don't trust your sister to give a speech that isn't all about her? So, when a conflicted bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about denying her younger sister the opportunity to be her maid of honor, people were eager to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for telling my sister she has done nothing to deserve being my maid of honor?

I'm 26f and my sister is 22f. My sister and I don't have a close relationship and I can't say there was ever a time I considered her a friend or even a good family member. Most of it isn't truly her fault but times like these I do place more on her.