Bride's sister assumes she's the automatic MOH, 'the relationship a chore;' AITA?

What if you don't trust your sister to give a speech that isn't all about her? So, when a conflicted bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about denying her younger sister the opportunity to be her maid of honor, people were eager to help deem a verdict.
I'm 26f and my sister is 22f. My sister and I don't have a close relationship and I can't say there was ever a time I considered her a friend or even a good family member. Most of it isn't truly her fault but times like these I do place more on her.
My parents believed that being the older sister, I needed to make sacrifices for her. If we were getting takeout and she wanted pizza and I wanted Chinese, well, she was the baby so I should agree with pizza for her sake. If we both had birthday party invites for the same day well she should get to go and I should be fine staying home. Same with going to see a movie as a family.