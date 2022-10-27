Bridesmaid 'can't stop laughing,' at bridezilla sister's list of wedding demands.

So, when a frustrated sister decided to consult the amazingly petty and judgmental group, "Wedding Shaming," about her experience with her borderline bridezilla sister, people were eager to pile on the shame.
So, a little background. I am the second youngest of 5 kids. My older siblings are two brothers and one older sister, who we’ll call E for the purposes of this post. E and I have a 5 year age gap, as a result we never really had that “sisterly” bond you would expect most sisters have.
Growing up I was always a burden to her, and anytime it was my turn to pick the family movie (or really anything) she would get upset. The reason being that she had control issues as early as 9.
So I’m guessing you can already see where I’m going with this. I’m currently 18 (about to turn 19 - woohoo!) and E turned 24 earlier this year. Her bf “A” proposed to her at a family beach day earlier in June of this year. It was one of those “big white letters and rose pedals” proposals which he set up before my family arrived.