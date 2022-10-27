Bridesmaid 'can't stop laughing,' at bridezilla sister's list of wedding demands.

Planning a wedding is often an incredibly stressful and expensive project, but sometimes the person who has always been your rational best friend is having a full-blown toddler-level temper tantrum about the color of the roses in the venue's bathroom...

So, when a frustrated sister decided to consult the amazingly petty and judgmental group, "Wedding Shaming," about her experience with her borderline bridezilla sister, people were eager to pile on the shame.

My sister is turning into the biggest Bridezilla. And I can’t stop laughing...

So, a little background. I am the second youngest of 5 kids. My older siblings are two brothers and one older sister, who we’ll call E for the purposes of this post. E and I have a 5 year age gap, as a result we never really had that “sisterly” bond you would expect most sisters have.

Growing up I was always a burden to her, and anytime it was my turn to pick the family movie (or really anything) she would get upset. The reason being that she had control issues as early as 9.