Bridesmaid asks if it's ok to drop out of wedding after bride demanded she gain weight.

We see it time and again, an entitled bride tries to force one of her bridesmaids to lose or gain weight, change their hair color, or cover up their tattoos in hopes of achieving that "perfect" cookie-cutter wedding photo. More often than not, if a friend is trying to dictate your appearance, they're not a friend, they're a Bridezilla.

Reddit user u/Station-Tune9973 recently found herself in this situation when was asked to be a bridesmaid by one of her close childhood friends. The bride's demands for her to gain weight in order to fit in with the rest of the wedding party, have forced this bridesmaid to consider dropping out of the wedding altogether.

Now she's asking the internet, "AITA (Am I The A**hole) for quitting as a bridesmaid because of the request the bride made?"

She writes:

I (f21) have a childhood friend named Natalie (22). Her family and mine know each other well. (We were neighbors and have been in contact for years attending events and going on trips together.)

She's getting married soon and she's picked me to be one of her bridesmaids. I agreed because I felt honored to be included as I've never been a bridesmaid before.