Bridesmaid who eloped agrees to be in wedding before knowing cost, 'I’m $700 in.'

Are you required to spend a month's income on your friend just because they happened to find love? Why should you have to stock someone's kitchen because they want a tax cut? So, when a conflicted bridesmaid decided to vent to the hilariously judgmental 'Wedding Shaming' group on Reddit, scorned ex-bridesmaids everywhere and people who love wedding-related gossip were all ears.
So I agreed to be a bridesmaid - I know, shame me. But I really had NO idea how much this would cost. I’ve been in other weddings and was only required to buy the dress. Big mistake for me - I’ve never been in a monstrosity of a wedding.
I started to see the beginnings of my mistake when shower plans started to happen. The bride’s sisters wanted to throw the bride a shower. However, it HAD to be at an expensive restaurant for 20+ people. No discussion of a cheaper venue and bringing food from outside could be had.