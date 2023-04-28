Bridesmaid who eloped agrees to be in wedding before knowing cost, 'I’m $700 in.'

Expecting bridesmaids to give you a rose gold banner or balloon arch at a destination bachelorette party on a luxury island is unfortunately the standard that Instagram brides have set...

Are you required to spend a month's income on your friend just because they happened to find love? Why should you have to stock someone's kitchen because they want a tax cut? So, when a conflicted bridesmaid decided to vent to the hilariously judgmental 'Wedding Shaming' group on Reddit, scorned ex-bridesmaids everywhere and people who love wedding-related gossip were all ears.

Agreed to be in a wedding. Had no idea how much it would cost...

So I agreed to be a bridesmaid - I know, shame me. But I really had NO idea how much this would cost. I’ve been in other weddings and was only required to buy the dress. Big mistake for me - I’ve never been in a monstrosity of a wedding.