Bridesmaid forced to split costs of 5-part surprise 'high school bully' bachelorette.

Taylor Brown
Nov 28, 2022 | 4:30 PM
Anyone who has been in a wedding party is familiar with the chaos of trying to coordinate schedules and budgets with 6 or more busy adults who are only communicating because 1 person they all know is getting married...

Is it fair to plan an expensive, multi-stop bachelorette party without going over prices with everyone involved? Surprising people with an entire day or more full of bridal adventures only to Venmo request them later is a quick way to get beautifully dragged on the internet. So, when a frustrated bridesmaid decided to consult the gloriously petty and judgmental "Wedding Shaming" group on Reddit about a luxurious bachelorette party where she was strapped with 5 different bills, people were eager to pile on.

Bridesmaids gave high school bully energy...

I was asked to be a bridesmaid in my friend’s (we’ll call her Jane) wedding a few years ago. I was only close to the bride, and the rest of the bridal party - including the bride - were one big friend group. For context, I used to be part of this friend group in high school but for reasons I still don’t know, they phased me out in our early 20’s, but I still remained very close with Jane.

