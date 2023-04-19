Someecards Logo
Bridesmaid gives birth before Vegas bachelorette, bride gets 'health dose of karma.'

Taylor Brown
Apr 19, 2023 | 5:24 PM
It's rare to see a classic, grade A bridezilla face the cruel cycle of karma, but for the rare and satisfying moments of revenge deserve to be celebrated...

When a delighted and jofully vengeful husband-of-an-ex-bridesmaid to a 'zilla decided to vent to Reddit's "Wedding Shaming" group, people were eager for the lace-trimmed gossip.

Bad Attitude Bride Gets a Healthy Dose of Unplanned Karma...

Years ago, my wife’s friend was planning her wedding and asked my wife to be a bridesmaid. My wife agreed. The wedding was postponed because he got injured at work.

(Side note: he was a fireman and fell through a floor carrying a baby to safety. He broke both legs and multiple ribs. They put him in a medically induced coma because it was too painful to breathe as his ribs healed. The baby didn’t have a scratch.)

During the postponement, my wife got pregnant. They planned the bachelorette party and my wife told her “I’m due right around that time, so I might not be able to make it.” The bride said it was fine.

