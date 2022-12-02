Bridesmaid not invited to bachelorette party because of 'drinking'; family is fighting.

"AITA for skipping my brothers bachelor party because my sister wasn’t invited to the bride’s bachelorette party?"

I (26M) am the best man for my brother Brian’s (31M) wedding and was invited on his bachelor trip to New Orleans. It was all being planned by his friends and I was part of the group planning the itinerary. We had zoom calls, meet ups, etc. I had every intention to go and to support my brother.

His fiancé Ella (29F) then planned her bachelorette party. Prior to sending out invitations, Ella called me for advice about her trip. Ella said she knew this will upset my family (my family is very close), but my sister will not be invited as she is going with her friends and not a family trip. I was kind of shocked because my sister was a BRIDESMAID for the wedding….so how can you not invite her…