Bridesmaid not invited to bachelorette party because of 'drinking'; family is fighting.

I (26M) am the best man for my brother Brian’s (31M) wedding and was invited on his bachelor trip to New Orleans. It was all being planned by his friends and I was part of the group planning the itinerary. We had zoom calls, meet ups, etc. I had every intention to go and to support my brother.
His fiancé Ella (29F) then planned her bachelorette party. Prior to sending out invitations, Ella called me for advice about her trip. Ella said she knew this will upset my family (my family is very close), but my sister will not be invited as she is going with her friends and not a family trip. I was kind of shocked because my sister was a BRIDESMAID for the wedding….so how can you not invite her…
My mom did pressure Ella to make my sister a bridesmaid because she always wanted to be one and has no sisters. Honestly, many people dislike my sister so that's why my mom will make sure she’s always included in plans.