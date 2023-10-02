Bridesmaid refuses to dress up as a princess for friend's Disney-themed wedding. 'AITA?' UPDATE

When a bridesmaid was asked to dress as Princess Tiana at her friend's Disney-themed wedding, she refused—mostly because she (a white woman) didn't feel comfortable dressing as Princess Tiana (who is Black). This didn't go over well with the bride or her family.

So she asked the internet to weigh in:

"AITA For Saying No To Dressing As A Disney Princess For A Wedding?"

So I (24F) am friends with Holly (28F) who is getting married next summer. Holly has always been a Disney girlie, and I wasn’t surprised when she told me and the other bridesmaids she wanted us to dress as Disney princesses.